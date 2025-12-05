Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) CEO Jay Luly Sells 4,743 Shares of Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) CEO Jay Luly sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $67,492.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 858,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,709.98. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 333,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,542. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.96.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.26. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 125.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.76%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11,558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.
