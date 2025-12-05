Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) CEO Jay Luly Sells 4,743 Shares of Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) CEO Jay Luly sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $67,492.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 858,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,709.98. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 333,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,542. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.26. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 125.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.76%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11,558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.