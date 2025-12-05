Dominic Bardos Sells 4,170 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Bardos sold 4,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $32,651.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 412,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,222.87. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,770. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 7.66%.The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SHLS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,548 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $56,120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,738,000 after acquiring an additional 295,377 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 6,975,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,791,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 375,271 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

