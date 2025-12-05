Paul Rubin Sells 68,897 Shares of BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Stock

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) insider Paul Rubin sold 68,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $702,060.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BioAge Labs Price Performance
BIOA stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. 722,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22. BioAge Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $20.37.
BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIOA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on BioAge Labs from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases, such as obesity, by targeting the biology of human aging. Our technology platform and differentiated human datasets enable us to identify promising targets based on insights into molecular changes that drive aging.
