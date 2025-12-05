Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) CRO Matthew Tuckness Sells 5,255 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CRO Matthew Tuckness sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $106,939.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 176,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,312.65. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.65. 1,991,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,961. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter. Five9 had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five9 declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

