Insider Selling: OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) CEO Sells 8,569 Shares of Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,569 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $180,977.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 351,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,400. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. 536,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,241. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 7.90%.The business had revenue of $258.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This is a boost from OneSpaWorld’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth about $67,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Northcoast Research set a $28.00 price target on OneSpaWorld and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

