Andrew Heyer Sells 20,000 Shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 509,817 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,205.23. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 536,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.06. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $258.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.41 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.38%. OneSpaWorld’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from OneSpaWorld’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSW shares. Northcoast Research set a $28.00 price objective on OneSpaWorld and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpaWorld has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

