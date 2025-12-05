Insider Selling: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 13,219 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Bryan Lee sold 13,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $269,006.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 224,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,874.15. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,961. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Five9 had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five9 declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Five9 by 11.5% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Five9 by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 81.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

