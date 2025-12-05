Alfred West Jr Sells 24,770 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred West, Jr. sold 24,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,003,149.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,942,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,465,206.44. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SEIC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 566,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments Company has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.75.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.09%.The firm had revenue of $578.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 142.9% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

