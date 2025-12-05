Reviewing Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bay Commercial Bank and Plumas Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay Commercial Bank 16.51% 7.04% 0.89% Plumas Bancorp 25.80% 15.30% 1.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Bay Commercial Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Bay Commercial Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay Commercial Bank $138.09 million 2.33 $23.61 million $2.10 14.03 Plumas Bancorp $93.11 million 3.26 $28.62 million $4.27 10.22

This table compares Bay Commercial Bank and Plumas Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Plumas Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bay Commercial Bank. Plumas Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bay Commercial Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bay Commercial Bank has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bay Commercial Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Plumas Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bay Commercial Bank pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plumas Bancorp pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bay Commercial Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bay Commercial Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bay Commercial Bank and Plumas Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay Commercial Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67 Plumas Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bay Commercial Bank currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. Plumas Bancorp has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.18%. Given Plumas Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plumas Bancorp is more favorable than Bay Commercial Bank.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats Bay Commercial Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay Commercial Bank

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services, as well as zero balance accounts and sweep accounts, including loan sweep. It operates through a network of full-service banking branches in Northern and Southern California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Denver, Colorado; Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises of term real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines; consumer, automobile, and home equity loans; land development and construction loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, internet banking with bill-pay options, cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services. Plumas Bancorp was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

