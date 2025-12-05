Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) vs. Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Critical Review

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Banzai International has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastermind has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banzai International and Mastermind”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banzai International $4.53 million 1.80 -$31.51 million ($6.55) -0.18 Mastermind $4.71 million 0.00 -$345,100.00 ($0.01) -0.03

Mastermind has higher revenue and earnings than Banzai International. Banzai International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastermind, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banzai International and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banzai International -233.45% -1,082.13% -74.79% Mastermind N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Banzai International and Mastermind, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banzai International 1 0 2 0 2.33 Mastermind 0 0 0 0 0.00

Banzai International presently has a consensus price target of $260.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21,387.60%. Given Banzai International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banzai International is more favorable than Mastermind.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Banzai International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Banzai International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. Its programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications. The company customers comprise of sports and entertainment, oil and gas, automotive, retail, restaurant, B2B, financial services, hotel and hospitality, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology, and agricultural chemicals. Mastermind, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

