Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $346.38 and last traded at $345.7960, with a volume of 1794519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $338.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $400.00 price objective on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.65.
Amgen Price Performance
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 73.57%.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 296.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 165.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Amgen by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
