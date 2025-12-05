Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $346.38 and last traded at $345.7960, with a volume of 1794519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $338.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $400.00 price objective on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.65.

Get Amgen alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.27 and a 200-day moving average of $296.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $177.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 73.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 296.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 165.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Amgen by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.