Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Up 72.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) shot up 72.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 2,844,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,150% from the average session volume of 227,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -2.33.
About Omineca Mining and Metals
Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.
