Zigup (LON:ZIG) Trading Up 15.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 500 to GBX 525. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zigup traded as high as GBX 393.50 and last traded at GBX 393. 3,819,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 483% from the average session volume of 655,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340.50.

Zigup Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 339.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 337.99. The firm has a market cap of £897.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Zigup (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 27.60 EPS for the quarter. Zigup had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zigup Plc will post 52.8985507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zigup Company Profile

ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.

Featured Stories

