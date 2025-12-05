GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY) Announces $0.22 Dividend

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2235 per share on Tuesday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ XBTY traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $11.78. 54,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,649. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter valued at $593,000.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in currency markets. The fund invests through derivatives in Bitcoin. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio.

