PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 197,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,003.50. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Flug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Jeffrey Flug sold 23,303 shares of PennantPark Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $134,691.34.

On Monday, December 1st, Jeffrey Flug sold 21,100 shares of PennantPark Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $127,444.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Jeffrey Flug sold 15,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $90,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Jeffrey Flug sold 25,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $150,750.00.

PNNT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. 644,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 16.4%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

PNNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.25 to $5.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 55.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 596,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 213,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 35.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 55,331 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 206,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

