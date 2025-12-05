Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 196 and last traded at GBX 196, with a volume of 4855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204.

Palace Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.47 million, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 213.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 219.35.

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 3.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Palace Capital had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 164.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palace Capital Plc will post 14.477562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palace Capital

Property investment company that has a diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial real estate in carefully selected locations outside of London

