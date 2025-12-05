Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 146173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.4170.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Remy Cointreau to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Remy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Remy Cointreau has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

