Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.60 and last traded at $71.59, with a volume of 11462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.18.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

