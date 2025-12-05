Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.3810. Approximately 3,125,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,141,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus set a $45.00 target price on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $43.50 price objective on Alcoa in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.12.

The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 9.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Alcoa by 12,233.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,082,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,318,312,000 after buying an additional 39,757,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,458,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,871,000 after purchasing an additional 721,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,118,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,540 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,887,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,646,000 after buying an additional 1,073,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,898,000 after acquiring an additional 211,141 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

