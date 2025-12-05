Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Down 15% – What’s Next?

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 396,918 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 406% from the average session volume of 78,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Datametrex AI Stock Down 15.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Datametrex AI

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

