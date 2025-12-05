Velan (TSE:VLN) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$18.33 and last traded at C$18.30, with a volume of 3460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.99.

Velan Trading Up 1.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,830.00 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Velan Company Profile

Velan Inc is an international manufacturer of industrial valves. It offers products such as Gate valves, check valves, cryogenic, steam traps, and others, which are used in various industries including power generation, oil, and gas, refining and petrochemicals, chemical, liquid natural gas (LNG) and cryogenics, pulp and paper, geothermal processes and shipbuilding.

