SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 88,151 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 33,431 shares.The stock last traded at $175.8260 and had previously closed at $175.43.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 148.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,649,000 after purchasing an additional 104,963 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 468.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

