Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 8,172,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,044,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tilray Brands from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Atb Cap Markets cut Tilray Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.
