Insider Selling: Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Sells $10,136.10 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $10,136.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,036.10. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $408.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 13.75%.Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Paylocity by 0.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 5.7% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Stephens cut their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities set a $245.00 target price on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

