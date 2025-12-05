Hyperscale Data (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS) Chairman Buys $28,000.00 in Stock

Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS – Get Free Report) Chairman Milton Ault III purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 474,905 shares in the company, valued at $132,973.40. The trade was a 26.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hyperscale Data Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.28. 21,859,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,821,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hyperscale Data, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Hyperscale Data (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter. Hyperscale Data had a negative return on equity of 217.89% and a negative net margin of 38.79%.

Hyperscale Data Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hyperscale Data

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.0877 per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyperscale Data stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.17% of Hyperscale Data as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

About Hyperscale Data

Hyperscale Data, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

Further Reading

