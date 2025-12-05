Comparing Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) & Barrick Mining (NYSE:B)

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Barrick Mining has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barrick Mining and Pelangio Exploration”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Mining $14.60 billion 4.74 $2.14 billion $2.07 19.80 Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$550,000.00 N/A N/A

Barrick Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Barrick Mining and Pelangio Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Mining 0 3 16 2 2.95 Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 0.00

Barrick Mining currently has a consensus price target of $46.45, indicating a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Barrick Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Mining is more favorable than Pelangio Exploration.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Barrick Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Barrick Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Mining and Pelangio Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Mining 24.53% 9.48% 6.64% Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -90.05%

Summary

Barrick Mining beats Pelangio Exploration on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

