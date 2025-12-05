Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Head to Head Survey

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) and Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

XOS has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elio Motors has a beta of 15.03, suggesting that its share price is 1,403% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XOS and Elio Motors”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $52.25 million 0.49 -$50.16 million ($4.31) -0.52 Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elio Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XOS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.4% of Elio Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for XOS and Elio Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 0 1 0 2.00 Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 0.00

XOS presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 211.11%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Elio Motors.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Elio Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -66.13% -128.19% -40.62% Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A

About XOS

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Elio Motors

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

