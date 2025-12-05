Head to Head Analysis: Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST) versus Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) and Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Carlsberg AS and Heritage Distilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlsberg AS 0 2 2 1 2.80 Heritage Distilling 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carlsberg AS and Heritage Distilling”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlsberg AS $10.88 billion 1.56 $1.32 billion N/A N/A Heritage Distilling $8.40 million 6.53 $710,000.00 ($22.15) -0.27

Carlsberg AS has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Distilling.

Profitability

This table compares Carlsberg AS and Heritage Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlsberg AS N/A N/A N/A Heritage Distilling 2,132.99% -13.65% -10.11%

Summary

Carlsberg AS beats Heritage Distilling on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carlsberg AS

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Heritage Distilling

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

