Insider Selling: Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) EVP Sells 3,748 Shares of Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) EVP Craig Hopkinson sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $112,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,200. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alkermes Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.52. 1,810,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,554. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $394.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 22.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,208,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,838,000 after acquiring an additional 185,586 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Alkermes by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 8,091,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 488.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,234,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,523 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 20.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,397,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,924,000 after buying an additional 740,248 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alkermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alkermes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Alkermes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

