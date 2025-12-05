Bruce Posey Sells 1,000 Shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,400. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.08. The stock had a trading volume of 436,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $158.71.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Qualys by 4.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,705,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price target on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.14.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

