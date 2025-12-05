Daniel Hennessy Sells 55,840 Shares of Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Stock

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Hennessy sold 55,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $289,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 761,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,083.05. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Innventure Stock Down 6.0%

NASDAQ:INV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $332.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.07. Innventure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of ($5.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. Innventure had a negative net margin of 18,877.40% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innventure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innventure

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innventure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Innventure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innventure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innventure in the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Innventure

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

