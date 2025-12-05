Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) COO Sells 22,046 Shares

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) COO Michel Lagarde sold 22,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.56, for a total transaction of $12,424,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 84,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,404,976.52. The trade was a 20.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michel Lagarde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Michel Lagarde sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.92, for a total value of $17,457,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total value of $18,668,480.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total value of $2,756,919.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE TMO traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $572.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,216. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $557.53 and its 200-day moving average is $483.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The stock has a market cap of $215.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,264,615,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $807,713,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,105,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,182 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,309,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,732,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

