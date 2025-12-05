Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) CEO William John Miller Sells 25,000 Shares

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 464,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,865,376. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William John Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

On Tuesday, December 2nd, William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $727,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. 517,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,037. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Veeco Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.320 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,663,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,195,000 after acquiring an additional 62,016 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,396,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,023,000 after acquiring an additional 157,978 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,215,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after purchasing an additional 284,716 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 6.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,930,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,841,000 after purchasing an additional 182,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,481,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VECO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veeco Instruments

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.