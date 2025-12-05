Insider Selling: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Insider Sells 136,462 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Mo Qatanani sold 136,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $6,169,447.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,262.44. This trade represents a 55.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mo Qatanani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

On Monday, September 22nd, Mo Qatanani sold 3,353 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $102,836.51.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Mo Qatanani sold 3,178 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $106,526.56.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SRRK stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,312. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 970.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SRRK. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Scholar Rock from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRRK

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.