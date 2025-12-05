Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) CEO James Barber Buys 81,633 Shares

Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) CEO James Barber acquired 81,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $517,553.22. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 560,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,046.68. The trade was a 17.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VSTS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,488,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,393. Vestis Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $920.45 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $712.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.65 million. Vestis had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. Vestis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vestis from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vestis from $5.50 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Vestis from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $5.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Vestis in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vestis by 1,265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,960,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 1,816,633 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,374,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vestis by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 431,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 47,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

