Insider Selling: Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Goines sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,659.71. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ LIF traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.00. 712,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,557. Life360, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 229.41 and a beta of 3.60.
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Life360 had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Life360 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
