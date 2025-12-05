Insider Selling: IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Chairman Sells 61,719 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey Et Al Gendell sold 61,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.66, for a total value of $26,024,433.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,681,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,829,732.08. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IES Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC traded up $7.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $428.62. The stock had a trading volume of 106,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,506. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.62. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.51 and a 12 month high of $442.93. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IESC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IES has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IESC

Institutional Trading of IES

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 841.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 157.9% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in IES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.