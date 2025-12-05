Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) President Sells 82,997 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) President Juan Jaen sold 82,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $2,050,855.87. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 954,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,574,896.73. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. 1,275,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.75. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.40% and a negative return on equity of 68.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush set a $35.00 target price on Arcus Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 59.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13,547.6% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 233.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 440.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

