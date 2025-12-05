Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $99.19 and last traded at $99.81. 15,905,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 14,660,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $247.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.22. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. This trade represents a 25.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 144,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 35,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 144.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,229,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,820,000 after buying an additional 29,104,112 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 25,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

