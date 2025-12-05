Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading 3.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.42. 13,526,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 8,123,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday. Singular Research upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Northland Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The company has a market cap of $999.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,121.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Touraj Parang sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $65,514.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,344,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,203.34. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Armenta sold 49,082 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $457,444.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 560,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,544.84. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 468,266 shares of company stock valued at $5,419,920 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Serve Robotics by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

