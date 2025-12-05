Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.20. 94,022,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 96,813,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. HSBC set a $4.40 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 105.98% and a negative net margin of 313.69%.The firm had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Haycraft sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 467,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,342.36. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,631,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,442,000 after buying an additional 7,789,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,071,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,542 shares during the last quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $31,174,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,695,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 714,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Plug Power by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,830,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

