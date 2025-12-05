USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Shares Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $17.22. 14,067,464 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 5,734,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of USA Rare Earth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered USA Rare Earth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Roth Capital set a $40.00 target price on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USA Rare Earth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

USA Rare Earth Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 0.91.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in USA Rare Earth by 44.0% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,799,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,455 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,554,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the 1st quarter valued at $4,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 2,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 627,545 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,966,000.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

