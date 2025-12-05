Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.83 and last traded at $41.41. Approximately 99,105,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 102,387,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $197.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4,145.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Intel by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

