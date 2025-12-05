Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.03 and last traded at $59.70. Approximately 12,402,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 473% from the average daily volume of 2,165,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Symbotic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -398.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.10.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $618.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $762,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,949.36. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 81,508 shares of company stock worth $6,020,555 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Symbotic by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

