Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 40,597,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 39,704,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

ACHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a current ratio of 18.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 45,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $337,184.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 334,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,393.68. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 90,648 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $678,953.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,397,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,464,496.21. This represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 182,635 shares of company stock worth $1,367,936 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452,398 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 5.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,301,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,125,000 after buying an additional 3,671,753 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 4,301,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after buying an additional 615,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 13,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,212,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,708,000 after buying an additional 4,182,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

