Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 12,129,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 16,190,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LAC. Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lithium Americas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $3,355,104.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,247.40. This represents a 89.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Grandy sold 6,183 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $27,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 135,466 shares in the company, valued at $609,597. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 364,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,477 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 67.1% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 124,970 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $504,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 735,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Stories

