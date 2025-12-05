Post (NYSE:POST) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $95.94 and last traded at $96.0770, with a volume of 835753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.86.

Several research firms have commented on POST. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Post announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 29th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper acquired 1,800 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.93 per share, with a total value of $176,274.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,949.46. This trade represents a 6.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Post by 35.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,249,000 after acquiring an additional 340,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at $34,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,418,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,448,000 after acquiring an additional 277,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Post by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 915,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,526,000 after purchasing an additional 191,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

