Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $100.51 and last traded at $104.46. Approximately 14,528,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 18,289,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on OKLO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Oklo from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $146.00 price objective on Oklo in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.87.

Oklo Trading Down 6.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -193.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.68.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $33,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,780,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,913,801.48. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $773,175.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,913 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,854.72. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 467,800 shares of company stock worth $51,531,823 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oklo by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,593,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,909 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,981 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 61.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oklo by 195.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Oklo by 454.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

