JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,235 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.79% from the stock’s current price.
Future Trading Down 0.7%
LON:FUTR traded down GBX 4.50 on Friday, reaching GBX 634. 705,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 569 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,132. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 625.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 687.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £617.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.
Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 124.20 EPS for the quarter. Future had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Future will post 116.6270784 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Future
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
