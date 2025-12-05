JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,235 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.79% from the stock’s current price.

Future Trading Down 0.7%

LON:FUTR traded down GBX 4.50 on Friday, reaching GBX 634. 705,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 569 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,132. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 625.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 687.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £617.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 124.20 EPS for the quarter. Future had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Future will post 116.6270784 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Future

Future announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

