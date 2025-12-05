JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Price

Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,200 to £107 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:BGEO traded down 55.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 9,170.00. 82,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,370. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 7,975.83 and a 200 day moving average of 7,470.54. The company has a market cap of $399.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. Lion Finance Group has a 52-week low of 4,415.00 and a 52-week high of 9,462.99.

Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported 350.53 EPS for the quarter. Lion Finance Group had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 73.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lion Finance Group will post 1221.6828479 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew McIntyre purchased 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of 9,033.00 per share, with a total value of 4,995,249.00. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lion Finance Group PLC (formerly Bank of Georgia Group PLC) is a FTSE 250 holding company whose main subsidiaries provide banking and financial services in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia.

